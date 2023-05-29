Opportunities to learn about accessibility options

This is AccessAbility Week and a chance to learn about how Penticton is working to be a more inclusive community.

Recreation Penticton is hosting a variety of activities that promote inclusivity and raise awareness of accessibility.

“It is our hope to promote inclusivity in all aspects of our community, from recreation to accessing public spaces and beyond,” says Darcey Godfrey of Recreation Penticton. “By working together to recognize and promote accessibility, we can build a more inclusive, supported and diverse society for everyone.”

Attend a Try it for Free: Friends in Motion class on May 30 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

Participate in tours of the Pool and Fitness Room on May 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and June 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Arrange a personal facility tour by contacting Darcey at Darcey.godfrey@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2428.

Complete a feedback form to share your ideas for new programs or specialized equipment that might help remove barriers to participation.

Visit a resource table in the Community Centre lobby with accessible resources and information.

As well, the City of Penticton has appointed a Accessibility Taskforce who working towards identifying, removing and preventing accessibility barriers in the community. For more on the work of the taskforce, visit the Accessibility Taskforce webpage.

And if you’re looking to do some renovations or construct a new building, make sure you’re up to speed on changes to the provincial building code designed to improve accessibility. Check out the building department page for details.

For more information on steps that the City of Penticton is taking to improve access for people of all abilities throughout our public spaces, please visit www.penticton.ca/accessiblecity. More information about AccessAbility Week can be found at Canada.ca/accessability-week.