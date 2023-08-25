Options for fresh air activities extended

With the forecast predicting a return to poor air quality over the weekend, the City of Penticton is taking proactive measures to provide the community with safe indoor clean air options.

The Penticton Community Centre will be extending operating hours on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 and will now be available to the public from 8:30 a.m.to 5 p.m. A reminder that the pool is closed for maintenance. Free family fun drop-in activities will be available. For the full schedule of activities, please visit https://www.penticton.ca/recreation

As well, the SOEC walking track will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following is a list of additional City facilities that are open on Saturday, August 26: