Orders and alerts issued by RDCO - White Rock Lake Wildfire

Press release:

Thursday, August 12 12:22 p.m.

In response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, an Evacuation Alert has been issued for five properties in the Nahun and Caesar’s Landing areas within RDCO’s Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Affected properties from 5000N Westside Rd (south end) to 5495 Deighton Rd (north end) include the following:

• 5495 Deighton Rd

• 5625 Westside Rd

• 5000N Westside Rd

• 5455 Deighton Rd

• 5875 Westside Rd

A detailed map showing properties under Evacuation Order or Alert is available at cordemergency.ca.

Residents on an Evacuation Alert must be prepared to leave their home on short notice. Information and links to help with emergency preparations is available at cordemergency.ca/beprepared.

Thursday, August 12 noon

Press release:

In response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, an Evacuation Order has been re-issued, effective 2pm today, for residents of Fintry, La Casa and Shalal Road within RDCO’s Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. Residents south of the ‘Valley of the Sun’, along Westside Rd from Upper Fintry through La Casa including 6409 Westside Rd, have until 2 p.m. to gather their belongings and exit the area by travelling south on Westide Road (no north access).

The re-issued Evacuation Order includes 608 properties from 6916 Barcelona Dr E (south end) to 7355N Westside Rd (north end), including the following roads:

• Barcelona Dr E

• Dunwaters Rd

• Fairbridge Rd

• Fintry Delta Rd

• Fintry Provincial Park

• Gray Rd

• Kelly Pl

• La Palma Loop

• Madrid Way

• Marbella Loop

• Morden Rd

• Muir Rd

• Santa Fe Way

• Santiago Loop

• Shalal Rd

• Shorts Rd

• Terazona Dr

• Toledo Dr

• Valencia Way

• Verona Loop

• Westside Rd (6409 Westside Rd to 7355 Westside Rd)

• Westside Rd N (6445N Westside Rd to 6808N Westside Rd)

• Wood Rd

A detailed map showing properties under Evacuation Order or Alert is available at cordemergency.ca.

Sections of Westside Road through evacuation areas will be closed and residents are not able to travel north to Vernon. Visit drivebc.ca for road closure details.

Residents on Evacuation Order should expect to be away from their homes for an extended period of time and report to Emergency Social Services (ESS).

An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents is located at 1480 Sutherland Ave in Kelowna. ESS volunteers are available, as needed, to help affected Central Okanagan residents. Evacuated residents must report to the reception centre to receive assistance and lodging. Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca but still need to visit the ESS Reception Centre in order to receive the appropriate supplier forms as specific paperwork is required in order to access these services.