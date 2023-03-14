Osoyoos granted $2.5 Million to assist with town projects

The Town has been applying for several grants to assist with various areas of need. Last month, the province indicated they were providing municipalities with a one-time $1 billion dollar payout. Now, the province announced Osoyoos will receive $2,556,000.

“Council and other municipalities have been lobbying the provincial government for additional funding. This work paid off, and the $2.5 million is a welcomed and needed boost to the Town,” stated Mayor McKortoff.

“There are numerous projects within our 5-year financial plan that are unfunded and require borrowing. This announcement will assist our financial position, which in effect will save property owners money. Over the coming months, Administration will review the grant details and present options to Council on the best ways to utilize the funds,” stated Rod Risling, CAO for the Town.

Mayor McKortoff is grateful to those that made this happen “The efforts of Council and other municipalities paid off big time! Rising costs and aging infrastructure is something many municipalities are struggling with, and having this unexpected support will help deliver upon the needed projects identified by Council.”

“I am so grateful to our MLA Roly Russell, Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Honourable Katrina Conroy, Minister of Finance, and Premiere David Eby for investing in municipalities.”