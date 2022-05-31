Osoyoos Hires New Deputy Fire Chief of Fire Prevention

The Town of Osoyoos is pleased to announce the hiring of Robert Huttema as Deputy Fire Chief of Fire Prevention effective June 27, 2022.

Mr. Huttema brings over 25 years of firefighting experience and extensive training in the field. He was most recently the Fire Prevention Officer for the City of Dawson Creek Fire Department. Robert and his wife have four children, enjoys hockey and golf, and are excited to be a part of the Osoyoos community.

The Town of Osoyoos is confident that Mr. Huttema brings the skills, knowledge and personal suitability that will assist Osoyoos in meeting its present and future challenges in the Fire Department.

"We look forward to Deputy Chief Huttema joining us and promoting and continuing the excellent service that the Fire Rescue Department provides to our community."

- Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Kortmeyer