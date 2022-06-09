iHeartRadio

Osoyoos RCMP Asking for Help in Finding This Woman

Mirana Wokun

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Miranda Victoria Workun.

Miranda Workun was last seen on May 15, 2022.

Description of Miranda Workun:

• Caucasian female
• 42 years
• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
• 240 lbs (109 kg)
• brown hair
• blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miranda Workun is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

