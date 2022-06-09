Osoyoos RCMP Asking for Help in Finding This Woman
RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Miranda Victoria Workun.
Miranda Workun was last seen on May 15, 2022.
Description of Miranda Workun:
• Caucasian female
• 42 years
• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
• 240 lbs (109 kg)
• brown hair
• blue eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miranda Workun is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
