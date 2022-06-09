Osoyoos RCMP searching for Miranda Victoria Workun
RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Miranda Victoria Workun.
Police say she was last seen on May 15, 2022.
Workun is described as:
• Caucasian female
• 42 years old
• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
• 240 lbs (109 kg)
• brown hair
• blue eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miranda Workun is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
