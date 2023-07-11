Osoyoos RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing man

2023-07-10 13:04 PDT

File # Osoyoos RCMP 2023-3224

Osoyoos RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin, who was reported missing on July 7, 2023.

Carlos Aranda Burgoin was last seen on July 7, 2023 in Osoyoos, BC.

Description of Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin:

Hispanic male

30 years

5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

150 lbs (68 kg)

brown hair

brown beard

brown eyes

mole on neck

last seen wearing grey pants, green and black hoodie and black runners

Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin wearing same clothes he had on when he went missing

Carlos Aranda Burgoin is a Mexican National who has only been in Canada for 1 month. Police are very concerned for Carlos Aranda Burgoin’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos Aranda Burgoin is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).