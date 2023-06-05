Osoyoos RCMP seek public assistance in locating Ronald Dowell
Osoyoos RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Ronald Perry Dowell, who was reported missing on June 1, 2023.
Ronald Dowell was last seen on May 25, 2023.
Description of Ronald Dowell:
- caucasian male
- 69 years
- 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)
- 141 lbs (64 kg)
- grey hair
- grey beard
- blue eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Dowell is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
