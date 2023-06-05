iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Osoyoos RCMP seek public assistance in locating Ronald Dowell


94604_Thumbnail

Osoyoos RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Ronald Perry Dowell, who was reported missing on June 1, 2023.

Ronald Dowell was last seen on May 25, 2023.

Description of Ronald Dowell:

  • caucasian male
  • 69 years
  • 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)
  • 141 lbs (64 kg)
  • grey hair
  • grey beard
  • blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Dowell is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

