Osoyoos RCMP trying to locate man alleged to have robbed bank
On December 5, 2022 at 2:15 p.m., the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a call of a robbery at the CIBC bank in Osoyoos. A lone man approached the teller and demanded money. There was no mention of a weapon nor was one observed.
Osoyoos RCMP have now received surveillance footage from the bank and are providing the updated suspect descriptors:
• Caucasian man
• mid 30 years old
• approximately 6 feet tall
• blue eyes
• may have facial stubble or a short light brown beard
• wearing a dark grey toque
• black hoodie with a square logo and the letter
A in white
• black pants
• black gloves
The man departed east bound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you recognize this man, you are asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.
RCMP Foot Chase Leads to Arrest
Kelowna RCMP arrested a male with multiple outstanding warrants for break and enter around 5:00 a.m this morning.
BC's top doctor speaks on influenza-related deaths in youth
"The BC Centre for Disease and Control is aware of six reports of influenza-associated deaths among children and youth in B.C. this season, with investigations ongoing." Says Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Where to go for an Influenza immunization via Interior Health clinics
All clinics offering COVID-19 appointments will accept walk-ins for families with children for their influenza vaccine.
Lend a helping hand in the kitchen: JoeAnna's House launches Share-a-Meal Program
Grab a few friends and come and Share-a-Meal in support of JoeAnna's House!
Double dose of teddy bears for Kelowna Rockets this weekend
They'll be hoping to make it rain bears against the Victoria Royals on Friday night, but will try to stop the bears from coming down on Saturday night on the road against the Vancouver Giants.
2023 preliminary budget approved by Kelowna City Council
Following all-day deliberations Thursday, Kelowna City Council has approved the 2023 preliminary budget which focuses on maintaining and expanding critical infrastructure for the fastest growing city in B.C. and directing funding toward the highest needs of the community.
Two West Kelowna Warriors joining All-Star Weekend in Penticton
The BC Hockey League announced on Thursday the participants for the 2023 Top Prospects Game.
Dan Albas MP report
This week Canada's Auditor General, Karen Hogan, released Audits 9 and 10 that focused on the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Kelowna RCMP stop 23 shoplifters during two day blitz
Thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise has been returned to local businesses.