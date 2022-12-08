iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
-2°C
Osoyoos RCMP trying to locate man alleged to have robbed bank


91194_Thumbnail (wings)

On December 5, 2022 at 2:15 p.m., the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a call of a robbery at the CIBC bank in Osoyoos. A lone man approached the teller and demanded money. There was no mention of a weapon nor was one observed.

Osoyoos RCMP have now received surveillance footage from the bank and are providing the updated suspect descriptors:

• Caucasian man
• mid 30 years old
• approximately 6 feet tall
• blue eyes
• may have facial stubble or a short light brown beard
• wearing a dark grey toque
• black hoodie with a square logo and the letter A in white
• black pants
• black gloves

The man departed east bound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.

