Osoyoos RCMP trying to locate man alleged to have robbed bank

On December 5, 2022 at 2:15 p.m., the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a call of a robbery at the CIBC bank in Osoyoos. A lone man approached the teller and demanded money. There was no mention of a weapon nor was one observed.

Osoyoos RCMP have now received surveillance footage from the bank and are providing the updated suspect descriptors:

• Caucasian man

• mid 30 years old

• approximately 6 feet tall

• blue eyes

• may have facial stubble or a short light brown beard

• wearing a dark grey toque

• black hoodie with a square logo and the letter A in white

• black pants

• black gloves

The man departed east bound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.