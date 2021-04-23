Ottawa inks deal with Pfizer for millions of COVID-19 booster shots through 2024

In their latest procurement efforts, the federal government has reached a deal with Pfizer to secure 35 million COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for next year and 30 million for the year after.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement at a press conference on Friday, stating that the agreement includes options for an additional 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and 60 million more in 2024.

“Pfizer has been a solid partner for Canada in this fight against COVID-19 and we are happy to be one of the first countries to secure an agreement with them going forward,” said Trudeau.

- With files from CTV. This is a breaking news story, more to come…