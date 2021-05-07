Press release:

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 722 new cases, for a total of 134,341 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 6,757 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 125,799 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the active cases, 445 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 157 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since we last reported, we have had 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 523 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 20 in the Island Health region, 38 in the Interior Health region, 26 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been seven new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,602 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"2,042,442 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 99,461 of which are second doses.

"With over two million doses in the arms of people throughout the province, our COVID-19 immunization program has significant momentum, and more people are getting their vaccine every day.

"To date, 45% of those who are eligible have received at least one dose. For everyone who has received their vaccine, we thank you for doing your part. For those who will soon be eligible, we encourage you to join this vaccine effort when it is your turn.

"Today, anyone 49 and older can book their vaccine, and the age-based eligibility will continue to decrease in the coming days. We are also expanding our worker program to many more workplaces, reducing the potential for outbreaks and clusters with front-line workers.

"Following all of the public health orders, staying small and local, and getting your vaccine is making a difference, so let's all keep going this weekend, on Mother's Day and in the days ahead."