"Our goal is clear - fewer cases in B.C."

VICTORIA - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 407 new cases, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 65,234 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,260 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 313 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 6,450 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 58,352 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 169 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 22 in the Island Health region, 54 in the Interior Health region, 38 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"To date, 122,359 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 4,105 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard at: www.bccdc.ca

"There have been 14 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,168 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have no new health-care facility outbreaks and the outbreak at German Canadian Benevolent Society Home is now over.

"The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 is much higher than we want it to be. We are asking for everyone's help to bend our curve back down. This is especially critical with the presence of variant viruses in our province.

"With each new case, we have the opportunity to stop the virus in its tracks, break the chains of transmission and bring our numbers down. Each of us has the ability to do that.

"Our greatest source of transmission comes from when we spend time with those outside of our household, work or school bubble. That is why staying small and equally important, avoiding all unnecessary travel, is what we need to do right now.

"For the many who have been doing your part, you may be asking, 'What more can I do?' Be the voice of support and encouragement for those who may be wavering in their resolve.

"For the few who have chosen to put aside the public health precautions we all need to follow and make exceptions for themselves, now is your time to join or rejoin us in our efforts. It is never to late to be a part of the team who is making a difference every day across our province.

"Our goal is clear - fewer cases in B.C. - as low as we can go. Our path to get there is just as clear - fewer faces and fewer places.

"We have the tools and the resources, and with each day we do our part, we will be that much closer."