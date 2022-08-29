Out of Control Party - Police Officers Assulted

On August 26, at 11:22 p.m. Kelowna Bylaw Services requested RCMP assistance after receiving multiple reports of a large out of control party at a residence located at the 200 Blk of Crossridge Crescent.

During the arrests of individuals and when attempting to gain control of the crowds, officers deployed non-lethal use of force options, specifically oleoresin capsicum spray (OC spray). Throughout the incident, multiple arrests were made. Charges are being forwarded for assault on a police officer, resist arrest and mischief. Six individuals were held until they were sober and able to care for themselves. One accused was released on an appearance notice. BC Emergency Health Services provided care to those individuals requiring decontamination from OC spray.

“This was a highly volatile call, the situation was frightening for the neighbours, and it resulted in multiple RCMP officers receiving minor injuries”, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. One police officer was injured after being assaulted.

Kelowna RCMP remind our community, “Every party has the potential to get out of hand when not monitored and controlled properly. Please speak to our young people about a safety plan when they are planning to use alcohol and drugs. It is necessary for hosts to understand their legal and community obligations for hosting safe and respectful parties. Communication is vital, in particular, planning ahead of events where alcohol and drugs will be consumed.”

There is an on-going investigation by the RCMP and City of Kelowna Bylaw with further charges being considered. There were many individuals videotaping the police and party goers. If you would like to forward your video of this event to the Kelowna RCMP, it can be received at E_kelowna_general_inquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or you can call 250-859-4571, speak to the Watch Support Officer, and provide file number 2022-54199.