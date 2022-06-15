In support of Pride month, two police officers from Out on Patrol Society spent the day interacting and connecting with students at two Vernon high schools.

Out on Patrol is a non-profit, peer support organization for 2SLGBTQ+ members of law enforcement that focuses on community engagement, charitable work, and education.

Vancouver Police Department Constables Chris Birkett and Constable Bryan Watson, both members of Out on Patrol, visited social justice classes at Fulton and VSS to talk to the kids about Out on Patrol and other 2SLGBTQ+ topics.



Unfortunately due to Covid we weren’t able to get into schools until now, states Cst Chris Birkett. We couldn’t have asked for a better first day.



The presentations also touched on the relationship between the community and police as well as the history of 2SLGBTQ+ rights in Canada.



It’s so important to have these positive interactions and to create safe spaces where we can have good, honest conversations, and for Chris and Bryan to come into our schools and share their story, it really reinforces that, states Constable Neil Horne, School Resource Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP."

Addiitional information about Out On Patrol, their mission, members, and programs can be found on their website https://outonpatrol.ca/