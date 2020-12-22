Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna.

Four staff members and six residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Interior Health and the operator Verve Senior Living will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.

Heritage Retirement Residence is a private assisted living and independent living residence operated by Verve Senior Living. The operator has implemented a temporary stop to all visits across the site as an added precaution.