Outbreak at Kelowna care home

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Belgo unit at Sun Pointe Village long-term care home after conducting a thorough public health investigation.

One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms at this time. IH will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.

To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols have been implemented, including a temporary pause in visits.

IH public health is directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to ensure they are also taking appropriate precautions (self-isolation or monitoring) as required.

Interior Health continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

Ensuring long-term care staff are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on individuals who have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in IH.

Sun Pointe Village has 100 publicly funded long-term care beds. It is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Enhanced Living Communities.