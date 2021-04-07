Outbreak at KGH over

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over in unit 5B at Kelowna General Hospital.

A total of ten cases – five patients and five staff – and two deaths were linked to the outbreak on this unit.

“I would like to thank the team at KGH for their efforts in containing this outbreak. We send our condolences to the families of the two patients who passed away,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “Our team continues to work hard at containing the outbreak on 4E.”

Dr. Albert De Villiers, Interior Health chief medical health officer, noted the excellent efforts of hospital leaders and staff to contain the outbreak and maintain services at KGH.

The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care.