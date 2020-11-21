Outbreak declared at Orchard Manor in Kelowna

Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Orchard Manor after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms at this time.

The outbreak is contained to Orchard Manor, which provides long-term care services. Orchard Manor is connected by a common building to Hawthorn Park, which provides independent and assisted living services. The entire facility includes 161 beds, none of which are health authority funded.

Interior Health and the operator, Verve Senior Living, will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols have been implemented including a temporary stop to visits at Orchard Manor.

Public health is directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to ensure they are also taking appropriate precautions (self-isolation or monitoring) as required.

Interior Health continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on individuals who have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in IH.