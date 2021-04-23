Outbreak Declared at Sandalwood Retirement Resort

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Sandalwood Retirement Resort in Kelowna.

Ten residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, one person has passed away from their illness. Contact tracing is occurring and anyone in close contact with these individuals are provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. Additional testing is being conducted.

Sandalwood Retirement Resort is an independent living residence operated by Regency Resorts.

IH communicable disease specialists and a clinical operations team will continue to monitor the situation. Additional infection control and preventive measures have been implemented and IH is providing other resources as required to stop the transmission of the virus.

To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions: