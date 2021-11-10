Outbreak over at Cottonwoods long-term care in Kelowna

Press release:

“The outbreak at Cottonwoods has been a challenging one and I want to thank the staff and families for their commitment during this time,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “On behalf of Interior Health, we send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

There were 70 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at Cottonwoods: 55 residents and 15 staff. Sadly, 17 people passed away due to their illness.

“This has been our longest COVID-19 outbreak and it has really been a team effort to get this outbreak under control and declared over,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer. “The additional steps we are taking across all long-term care sites, including providing booster doses to residents and requiring proof of vaccine for visitors and staff, continue to be important to limiting the spread of this virus.”

Cottonwoods Care Centre is a long-term care facility operated by Interior Health with 221 publicly funded long-term care beds.