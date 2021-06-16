Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care in Kelowna.

There were 48 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at Spring Valley: 36 residents and 12 staff. Sadly, 12 people passed away due to their illness.

“I want to thank the staff and everyone at Spring Valley for their dedication during this outbreak. Everyone stepped up to continue providing quality care during this challenging time,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO.

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

Spring Valley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility operated by Park Place Seniors Living with 150 publicly funded long-term care beds and one privately funded bed.