Outdoor overnight sheltering site relocating

Since 2017, 231 units of supportive housing have been added in Kelowna, including the most recent addition of Stephen Village. With the addition of 38 units of housing with supports on Ellis Street, the adjacent space on Recreation Avenue that has served as an outdoor overnight sheltering space since last fall, will be relocated to 890 Baillie Avenue this week.

“Communities across BC and Canada are experiencing an ongoing homelessness crisis that is exacerbated by the uncertainty caused by COVID-19,” said Darren Caul, Community Safety Director. “While we are doing everything possible to ensure enough shelter space is available, solutions take time.”

When there is insufficient housing and shelter space for people experiencing homelessness, the law in British Columbia requires that the City may not prohibit all its parks and public spaces from being used for temporary overnight sheltering for those who do not have a home. The City can, however, identify which parks or public spaces the prohibition against overnight sheltering will not be applied.

In addition to the housing on Ellis Street, 49 units of housing with supports on McCurdy Road are anticipated to open by early 2021 and with the addition of emergency winter shelter space the need for anyone to have to shelter outside this winter should be mitigated. The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society, BC Housing and the City are working on securing emergency winter shelter space.

“Our goal this winter is to try and ensure that we have enough indoor shelter space available so that no one has a need to shelter outside this winter,” said Caul. “The City continues to work with Journey Home, BC Housing and operators on emergency winter shelter spaces.”

Temporary overnight sheltering will be available between 6 pm and 9 am and areas for shelter set-up will be clearly marked. Basic amenities will be provided including washroom facilities, garbage disposal and sharps disposal.

Visit kelowna.ca/safety to find updated information about who to call, when to call or use the service request system on kelowna.ca to report a non-emergency issue at the overnight shelter site. The City continues to work closely with numerous partners and to focus on the enforcement of criminal activity, increasing street cleaning, addressing litter issues, and connecting people who need help with support services.

