Outdoor water use temporarily restricted for Grindrod area

Outdoor watering is not allowed for Grindrod Water customers starting today, May 2, 2023, due to the impacts of spring run-off on the Grindrod Water (GRW) Treatment Plant (map of affected properties is below). Melting snow has resulted in an increased presence of particles like clay and silt (turbidity) in the water that enters the Treatment Plant.

When turbidity rises, operators make raw water pass through treatment processes at a slower rate so the plant can still effectively filter out the particles and disinfect your drinking water. Since less water is able to move through the plant, restrictions on non-essential water uses are in place to protect the supply of water for essential uses.

Even under water restrictions, residents may water any time by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots. For more information, visit www.rdno.ca/restrictions.