Outstanding Warrant for Suspect in Penticton Explosions Investigation

RCMP in Penticton charge man in connection with explosions investigation.

Earlier this year, RCMP in Penticton investigated several confirmed reports of an explosive device having been detonated around the city.

The incidents occurred within various open areas around the city. Each of these explosions occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours.

On November 2nd, 2021, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of possessing an explosive device and mischief, against Penticton resident Blair Robert Balch, 49 years of age.

There is currently an outstanding warrant for Blair Balch’s arrest in relation to the above noted charges.

Balch is described as: Caucasian, 5’10” (178cm) tall, 154lbs (70kg) weight, blonde hair, blue eyes.

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have information on the whereabouts of Blair Balch, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.