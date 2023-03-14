Over 130k visitors expected to pass through YLW for spring break

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy spring break, with more than 130,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport. Passengers are advised to plan in advance and prepare for longer than normal wait times at the airport to reduce travel-related stress.

YLW expects increased and steady traffic flow from March 15 through April 3, with Mondays and Fridays as the busiest days.



To help make travel as easy as possible:

Go online

Passengers are encouraged to check-in, pay fees and retrieve boarding passes online from home to help speed up the experience at the airport.

Consider alternate transportation to the airport

Parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period. People travelling should consider alternative transportation to the airport, such as taxi, airport shuttles, public transit or having a friend drop them off.



Passengers can also book parking in advance using valet parking services.

Arrive at the airport early

Check-in and drop off baggage at least two hours prior to flight departure time.

Know what can be brought through security screening

Avoid surrendering items and guarantee that valuables make it through security screening. Search CATSA’s permitted and non-permitted lists to see which items to pack in carry-on and checked baggage. Check with the airline to learn about its baggage restrictions and fees.



For more spring break travel tips, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/traveltips