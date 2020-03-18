Over 200 Confirmed Covid-19 Cases in BC

BC has 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 231.

"That includes 144 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 58 in the Fraser Health Region, 16 on Vancouver Island, nine in the Interior Health Region and four in Northern Health," Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. "Including, one is a resident of a new long-term care home, the Herald Park Centre in Vancouver Coastal Health."

Henry says of the cases 13 are in hospital, with seven in intensive care, and five individuals have fully recovered.