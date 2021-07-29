Over 200 New Cases, More than Half in Interior

The surge in COVID-19 cases in B.C.'s Interior that has prompted new restrictions for Kelowna and surrounding communities continued Thursday, with health officials announcing 204 new infections in the province, 107 of them in the Interior Health region.

Other regions of B.C. recorded fewer new cases Thursday, with 58 in Fraser Health, 23 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 14 in Island Health and two in Northern Health.

There are currently 1,055 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including 51 people who are hospitalized, 20 of them in intensive care.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has seen 149,648 cases of the disease and 1,771 deaths, overall.

with files from CTV News Vancouver