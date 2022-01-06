Over 31,000 active COVID cases

Another 32 hundred cases of COVID-19 reported across BC in the last day.

That includes 408 new cases in Interior Health.

Three more people have died, two in Fraser Health and another in Northern Health.

There are now a record 31,817 active cases across the province.

B.C.'s surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations continued Thursday, with the province announcing 324 infectious patients are now in hospital with the disease.

That's an increase of seven from Wednesday's total and a 54 per cent increase since last Thursday, Dec. 30.

There are currently 90 patients in intensive care units in B.C.