Over 500 in hospital with COVID

B.C.'s surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations continued Wednesday, with 500 infectious patients now in hospital with the disease for the first time since April 2021.

Of those hospitalized, 102 are in intensive care units.

There were 2,859 (534 in Interior Health) newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths.

The province has not released data on how many people currently in hospital have Omicron and how many have Delta, but nearly all new cases in the province in recent weeks have been Omicron.

Four hospital outbreaks and one care home outbreak were added to the total on Wednesday, which included Kelowna General Hospital.