Over 580 new COVID-19 cases in BC

Provincial Health Officer and Health Minister Adrian Dix reporting 582 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 48,609 cases in British Columbia.

There are 8,865 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 341 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 78 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Currently, 9,732 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 37,784 people who tested positive have recovered.

71 of the new cases are in the Interior Health region. Since the start of immunizations, 8,178 people have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. In addition to health-care workers, immunization of residents in long-term care is now also underway.

There have been 12 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 808 deaths in British Columbia.

"This Christmas and over the holiday weekend is the time to try the many new virtual activities that have been arranged this year - whether a church service, holiday choral concert or theatre performance," says Doctor Henry.

"Take a walk with those in your household and spread some cheer with neighbourhood carolling, or drop off a warm meal or holiday treats to someone who may be away from their family this year.

"We can all safely connect with loved ones near and far - those in our community, in different parts of the province and around the world with the many tools available to us.

"By staying small and staying apart this holiday season, we're protecting the people we care about most and ensuring the coming weeks and months are better, brighter and safer for everyone. Together, let's make this holiday season a safe season for all of us."