Over 700 Properties Evacuated in Osoyoos Area

Over 700 properties are under evacuation order and close to 2100 others are on alert as a wildfire lurks closer to the community of Osoyoos.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is now an estimated 883 hectares in size as it has drawn within 4 kilometers of Osoyoos.

The fire actually started in the US near the border town of Orville Washington with high winds driving the blaze quickly over the border Saturday evening

prompting the evacuation orders and alerts.

Crews battled the blaze overnight with over 50 personnel on the ground with five helicopters helping with supression efforts

The fire tapered off somewhat Sunday but BC Wildfire officials fear a return of the high winds Sunday night could lead to more evacuations.