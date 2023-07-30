iHeartRadio

Over 700 Properties Evacuated in Osoyoos Area

Osoyoos-WIdfire1

Over 700 properties are under evacuation order  and close to 2100 others are on alert as  a wildfire lurks closer to   the community of Osoyoos.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is now an estimated  883 hectares  in size  as it has drawn within 4 kilometers of Osoyoos.

The fire actually started in the US  near the border town  of  Orville Washington  with high winds driving the blaze quickly over the border  Saturday evening 

prompting the evacuation orders and alerts.

Crews battled the blaze overnight  with over 50 personnel  on the ground with five helicopters helping with supression efforts

The fire  tapered off somewhat Sunday but BC Wildfire officials fear  a return of the high winds  Sunday night could lead to more evacuations. 

