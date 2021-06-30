Over 78 percent with first dose

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting that 78.4% of all adults in B.C. and 77.1% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 32.8% of all adults in B.C. and 30.6% of those 12 and older have received their second dose.

"In total, 5,002,916 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 1,421,506 of which are second doses.

"We have had 44 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 147,621 cases in British Columbia.

"Of the new cases, 12 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 17 are in the Fraser Health region, one is in the Island Health region and 14 are in the Interior Health region. There are no new cases in the Northern Health region.

"There are currently 816 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 145,032 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 108 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,754 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"With the start of Step 3 of the BC's Restart plan coming into effect tomorrow, it is a time of renewal and reflection for all of us. While many of the orders will be amended or no longer be in effect, it is about the gradual restart of our province, moving at a pace that works for each of us.

"The provincial health office and public health teams will continue to closely monitor our progress to ensure we remain on track through the summer, and we must also do our part.

"Even with the changes, masks remain an important layer of protection, and we should all continue to wear them in all indoor public spaces until we have immunity from the second dose of vaccine.

"As we begin Step 3 of our restart plan on Canada Day, it is a time for us to reflect on all we have been through over the last year and a half. Tomorrow is a day to look ahead and reconnect, and also to look back and recognize the challenges we have faced in our communities across B.C.

"Let's take heart in knowing that no matter the obstacle before us or how fierce the storm may be, it is caring and kindness that will see us through as we continue on this journey together."