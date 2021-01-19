Over 92 thousand vaccinated in BC

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 465 new cases, including 13 epi-linked cases, for a total of 61,912 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,331 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 329 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 6,864 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and a further 55,099 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 262 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 21 in the Island Health region, 61 in the Interior Health region, 32 in the Northern Health region and six new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"To date, 92,369 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., and the BC Centres for Disease Control (BCCDC) is providing daily immunization data on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

"There have been 12 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,090 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have had no new health-care facility outbreaks. The outbreak at The Emerald at Elim Village is over.

"The COVID-19 vaccines bring hope and challenge: Hope, knowing that in a few months many people will have immunity to this virus; and challenge because of the current limited supply - in B.C., Canada and around the world.

"The vaccines are our path forward to the brighter days ahead. However, until that path is wide enough for everyone, we must continue to focus on our individual efforts.

"To get to the finish line faster and to make our communities safer, we must stop the spread in our communities today. We do that by following the measures we have in place: washing our hands, staying home when we are ill, getting tested and always using our layers of protection.

"Let's choose safety by continuing to do our part to protect everyone in our province."