Over 94 percent of City of Vernon employees vaccinated

More than 94 percent of all City of Vernon employees are full vaccinated.

The City implemented a 'Proof of Vaccination Policy' on November 10, 2021.

It requires proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 by today, January 14th.

“The City of Vernon has a proud, dedicated, and talented team of individuals serving its citizens,” said Will Pearce, Chief Administrative Officer. “We do not want to see anyone leave our organization. However, we also have a duty to provide a safe environment and take appropriate steps to protect all City employees, those who enter City facilities, and ensure the ability to maintain essential services.

Employees who are unvaccinated or have chosen not to confirm their vaccination status have been put on an unpaid leave of absence.

If they choose to receive full vaccination and provide proof of such in a reasonable amount of time, in accordance with the Policy, they will be able to return to work.