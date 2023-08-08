Overnight closures for paving on Pandosy St. in August

Pandosy Street, between Sutherland Ave and Royal Ave, is being re-paved from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15 motorists can expect delays. Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and take alternate routes when possible.

Aug. 9, 8pm-6am: Road closed, local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

August 14 and Aug. 15, 8pm – 6am: Road closed, local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during this upgrade and apologize in advance for any inconvenience it may cause.

The annual pavement management program this year involves resurfacing approximately 20 km over 14 road segments and intersections to ensure longevity of our roads. The treatments are applied over the entire service life of the pavement and include activities such as crack sealing, pothole repair and micro-surfacing.

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your route.