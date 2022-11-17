Overnight Construction Tonight at Kelowna Airport

On Thursday, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 a.m., overnight construction activities will take place at the YLW terminal building as part of the Air Terminal Building (ATB) Enabling Works project.

During this time, a small flame may be seen on the roof of the building. We want to assure the public that this is a planned activity and there are no safety concerns to those inside or in the area of the terminal building.

To learn more about construction at YLW and the ATB Enabling works project, please visit ylw.kelowna.ca/construction.