Overseas travel uptick

Thinking of traveling to a sunny destination this winter?

Many people in the Okanagan are.

"We are getting phone calls. People are flying, says Capri Travel manager Tania Hoogveld.

"People are definitely thinking of traveling. At least we are seeing more interest in the travel business and people going 'yes we can travel'. It is not like it was before. There are safety protocols on the airlines and all of your hotels also have stringent protocols in place".

"You have to abide by the rules of the countries that you are flying to and you have to quarantine when you come home," Hoogveld added.

"What I am selling now is tickets within Canada and also tickets to Europe. Surprisingly enough, a few to South America, but then we have a lot of people who are just starting to inquire and they want to go to Mexico or Hawaii. They are ready for a holiday and they are calling to find the ins and the outs."

What is also new is COVID Travel Medical Insurance. That enables travelers who may contract the virus in a foreign country to stay there if they are quarantined for a set period of time until they are healthy enough to fly back to Canada.

Are there any great deals?

Hoogveld added, "Are the prices really high? No. You can get some pretty good deals."

In Canada, the federal government has mandated that all air passengers wear face masks on planes, and in airports when social distancing isn't possible.