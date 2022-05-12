Oyama Boil Water Notice

The District of Lake Country in conjunction with Interior Health has issued a BOIL WATER NOTICE for customers affected by the water system outage on the east side of Oyama that will occur on May 10, 2022.

The District of Lake Country and Interior Health recommend that ALL customers in the affected area drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

In accordance with Interior Health requirements, owners of all public facilities must post “Boil Water Notices” at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public.