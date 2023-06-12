Pacific Costal Airlines adds new route from YLW to Nanaimo: Vancouver trips also added for September

Pacific Coastal Airlines is thrilled to announce the introduction of two new routes at the Nanaimo Airport, further enhancing its commitment to connecting communities and providing convenient travel options for passengers.

Starting Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Pacific Coastal Airlines will operate daily non-stop flights on the Nanaimo - Vancouver South Terminal and Nanaimo - Kelowna routes, utilizing the 19-passenger pressurized turboprop Beechcraft 1900 aircraft. This aircraft offers passengers comfortable seating, a spacious 6-foot cabin height, and ample cargo capacity, ensuring a pleasant and convenient travel experience.

The flight schedules for the new routes are as follows:





“We are thrilled to announce these two new routes and add Nanaimo as a new destination to our route network,” said Johnathan Richardson, VP of Customer & Commercial. “Our unique Nanaimo – Vancouver South Terminal service will provide seamless connections to other destinations in our network and offer customers a new option of travelling with ease from the South Terminal, while our Nanaimo – Kelowna service will provide the only non-stop flight option enabling customers to travel between these communities in just over an hour.”

Dave Devana, President and CEO at Nanaimo Airport Commission said, “We are very pleased to partner with Pacific Coastal to bring direct services to both the South Terminal (YVR) and Kelowna (YLW). This partnership will allow our customers to access all of BC through Pacific Coastal’s extensive network of routes within BC. We are very excited to expand the route options for our customers.”

“We are so excited to be offering Nanaimo as a new destination and provide expanded regional service

for Okanagan residents,” says Sam Samaddar, Kelowna Airport Director. “Pacific Coastal has been

operating out of YLW for 10 years, and we are happy to be able to continue to have them as a valued

partner."

Tickets for the new routes are now available for purchase. Passengers can book their flights by visiting pacificcoastal.com, contacting the Call Centre at 1-800-663-2872, or reaching out to their preferred travel agent.

A

s a special promotion to celebrate the launch of these routes, Pacific Coastal Airlines is offering a 20% discount on bookings using the promo code: WELCOMENANAIMO. Visit pacificcoastal.com for more details.

As part of establishing new routes at the Nanaimo Airport, Pacific Coastal Airlines has introduced a new pilot base at the Nanaimo Airport and is currently recruiting for pilots to fly the Beechcraft B1900 who wish to be based on Vancouver Island.