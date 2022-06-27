Painting Depicting Residential School Children Raises $157, 250 for Survivors

Nine months after being commissioned by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel to mark Canada’s inaugural Truth & Reconciliation Day, a striking artwork by renowned Indigenous artist, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun (Coast Salish name, Lets'lo:tseltun) has sold at auction. The painting, entitled Indian Residential School, Leaving the Shallow Graves and Going Home netted a final price of $157,250.

All proceeds from the sale of the painting, including Heffel’s Buyer’s Premium and auction fees, will be donated to two outstanding organizations, the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

“Since the start of this project, we have been moved by Lawrence Paul Yuxeluptun’s story, his vision, and his generosity,” said Don Stuart, Executive Vice President of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel, the firm that commissioned the piece. “It has been incredible to see such broad support for this project in the art community and is truly amazing to see how much money has been raised for these tremendous organizations.”

Dixon Mitchell would like to thank everyone that helped drive this project forward, especially Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, Heffel Fine Art Auction House, our friends at the Vancouver Art Gallery and especially Sarah Macaulay of Macaulay Fine Art.

Video of Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, discussing "Indian Residential School, Leaving the Shallow Graves and Going Home."