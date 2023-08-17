Pair of credit unions team up for $20k donation to BC WIldfire Recovery Fund

As communities across BC are grappling with the worst fire season on record, Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser are announcing their support of United Way’s United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund.

The Fund focuses on helping people during times of crisis by filling in gaps where needed at a grassroots level. It addresses important needs like food assistance, fuel for generators, trauma and mental health supports and rebuilding social infrastructure.

The two credit unions have partnered to create a matching fund of $20,000. That means for every dollar donated to United Way's United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser are doubling it for greater impact in communities across British Columbia.

“This is a great opportunity for our two credit unions to work together and highlight the power that comes from our combined focus,” says Brian Harris, CEO of Interior Savings. “As cooperative organizations, our members have a long history of lending a hand during challenging times. Care for community is in our DNA, and combined, Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser are 160,000 members strong. Our hope is this announcement will inspire people to get involved and maximize our pledge. We’re stronger when we work together and it’s times such as these, we are reminded of this truth.”

“United Way BC is on the ground connecting with those who have first-hand knowledge of the needs, issues and gaps that residents and communities as a whole are facing,” says Bill Kiss and Jeff Shewfelt, Co-CEOs of Gulf & Fraser. “Their commitment to communities across BC will ensure those impacted by this crisis will receive the support they need when they need it. At a time when we can feel helpless, the United Way is giving us an opportunity to get involved in a very meaningful way.”

“When United Way BC reopened its Wildfire Recovery Fund, we saw a way for us to support our communities during a crisis. With our connections and partnerships, we’re able to not only respond right away in a meaningful way but also continue supporting communities as they begin to recover and build resiliency,” said Michael McKnight, President and CEO for United Way BC. “This corporate matching from Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser is a welcome partnership that shows how working together we can all be here for one another.”

Both Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser were founded over 80-years ago by a small group of members with a vision for a financial institution that would put people before profits and help build strong communities. Eight decades later, and still in pursuit of that same vision, the credit unions are looking to come together to have the capacity to do more for the communities they serve.

For more information or to donate to United Way BC’s United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, please visit their website.