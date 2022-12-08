Pair of restaurants in Lake Country and Kelowna crack top 100 in country

British Columbia restaurants are prominently featured on OpenTable’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in Canada for 2022 and reflect a range of dining experiences from elevated and dressed up to diverse cuisine and neighbourhood staples. The list offers a comprehensive look at the year’s most highly rated dining spots, selected using more than 1 million reviews left by OpenTable diners.

Top Okanagan restaurants BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery (Lake Country) and Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery (Kelowna) made this year’s list. A total of 18 restaurants from British Columbia are featured, along with restaurants from Ontario (48), Alberta (23) and Quebec (9).

Canada’s culinary diversity is reflected in this year’s list, with Canadian diners seeking an elevated dining experience at varying price points.

“We’re seeing a strong interest in a variety of dining establishments and experiences this year, and strong representation from traditional continental to diverse international cuisines,” said Matt Davis, Country Director, OpenTable Canada. “This diner-generated reference guide stands apart from others because it’s a reflection of diners’ most beloved restaurants across the country. Only those who book via OpenTable and dine are able to leave a review.”



OpenTable's list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022 in Canada is generated from diner reviews collected between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. All restaurants with a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. All qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to an overall score generated by unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating.



The top 100 restaurants in Canada for 2022 according to verified OpenTable diners can be viewed here.



