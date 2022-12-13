Pair of Rockets to represent at CHL Top Prospects game in January

The Canadian Hockey League announced Monday the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, including Kelowna Rockets Andrew Cristall and Caden Price.

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

Slated for January 25 at the Langley Events Centre, the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top-40 CHL players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 40 players were identified via a survey conducted with the NHL’s 32 teams.

In all, the 40 players count 19 from the WHL – headlined by 2023 NHL Draft favourite and North Vancouver, B.C., native Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats – as well as 15 players from the OHL and six from the QMJHL. Additionally, 32 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player.

Team rosters and leadership groups for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be announced at a later date.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Kitchener in March 2022 where Team White defeated Team Red 3-1. Jagger Firkus (Team White/Moose Jaw) and Shane Wright (Team Red/Kingston) were named Players of the Game and were both later selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft. In all, 38 players who competed in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were chosen in the 2022 NHL Draft headlined by Wright at fourth overall.