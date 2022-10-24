Pair of suspicious fires in downtown Vernon prompt RCMP to investigate

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a pair of suspicious fires that occurred in downtown Vernon Tuesday night (October 18).

Shortly before midnight, a frontline officer on patrol located flames coming from a pile of garbage and cardboard boxes against a hydro pole at the intersection of 27th Ave and 35th St in Vernon. The officer quickly put the fire out using an extinguisher from his vehicle, preventing any damage to the pole.

Several hours later, around 5 a.m on Wednesday, October 19, an officer observed flames coming from a commercial garbage container behind a business in the 2700-block of 30th St. Personnel from Vernon Fire Rescue Services quickly responded and extinguished the fire.