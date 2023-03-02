Pair of vehicle fires in Penticton deemed suspicious: RCMP investigating
On March 1st, 2023, at approximately 1:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Pineview Road, in Penticton, after a report of two parked vehicles on fire that appeared suspicious in nature.
The Penticton Fire Department, along with frontline RCMP officers attended. It was confirmed the two vehicles were fully engulfed. There were no injuries sustained. Both vehicles were destroyed.
Anyone who witnessed or has information or video related to this ongoing investigation, is asked to please contact Police at 250-492-4300.
