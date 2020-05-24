Paramedic Services Week in Canada amidst COVID 19

In lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement:

"As of Sunday, May 24, there are 84,081 COVID-19 cases, including 6,380 deaths. More than 43,640 or 52 percent of cases are now recovered.

Labs across Canada have tested 1,454,000 people for COVID-19 to date, with about 5 percent of these testing positive. We are now testing an average of 28,000 people daily.

These numbers represent what we know at this moment, and change quickly.

Today marks the beginning of Paramedic Services Week and I want to thank paramedics across the country. You're our first responders, saving lives everyday and providing expert medical assistance, including during times of extreme crisis.

You are on site providing critical care in the initial moments of a healthcare emergency. And the crucial role you play within the health care system is even more apparent during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you for your ongoing dedication to keeping Canadians safe, under these extraordinary circumstances.

Paramedics continue to respond to medical emergencies every day, so please do not wait until it is too late to seek medical attention if you need it. Paramedics have put in place additional precautions to keep patients safe.

A reminder to all Canadians to continue following your local health authority guidelines. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, contact your local health authority. They can provide you with information on testing.

It is only by working together that we will make it through this pandemic. Thank you as always for your contribution in helping Canada flatten its curve."