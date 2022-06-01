Park gets financial shot in the arm

The first phase of the City of Kelowna’s Strathcona Beach Park Project will be underway this fall, thanks to a significant grant awarded to the project by the KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Fund.

Due to it’s proximity to Kelowna General Hospital and other regional health services, the park is well utilized.

“We have an opportunity to create a safe, universally accessible outdoor play space, with components that inspire creativity, create social interactions and, most importantly, support the mental health and well-being of all who visit,” says Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran.

The City has received a $150,000 grant from the KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Fund. Construction for the Strathcona Beach Park revitalization project is set to begin this fall.

"The City is thrilled to receive this funding from the KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Fund to help create a new play space in this popular park in the South Pandosy neighbourhood,” Basran added.