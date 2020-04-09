Parking Adjustments for two Regional Parks

Starting tomorrow and continuing until further notice, approximately 100 parking stalls will be available in Mission Creek Regional Park compared with almost 200 that are normally available. Barricades will be put in place throughout the parking areas to decrease the number of visitors entering the park from Durnin, Leckie and Ziprick roads. This will further help everyone follow public health guidelines for physical distancing in the park - keeping a minimum two-metre distance between themselves and others.

A reminder that the park playground is not open and parking is not allowed along Springfield Road near the park.

Parking reductions will also be in place at the Hollywood Road south entrance to Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

In order to reduce crowding in Mission Creek Regional Park, residents are encouraged to explore another regional park while connecting with nature. At the present time, all 30 regional parks and 20 RDCO community parks remain open for residents to safely enjoy. Find all the locations at rdco.com/pickapark.

There are more than 2,100 hectares of parkland available to discover in RDCO parks including 63 kilometres of formal regional park trails for visitors to use while practicing physical distancing