Parking ban on snow routes lifted

The City of Kelowna has lifted the December 30th parking ban on snow routes.

However, residents are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road when it snow, to help plows clear from curb to curb safely and quickly.

The city clears and de-ices municipal streets including snow routes by their priority classification.

Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive.

Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones, town centres and emergency vehicle stations.

Priority three includes local roads in neighbourhoods and priority four includes remaining lanes.

The public is reminded that Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.